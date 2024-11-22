8th S K Puri Memorial International Moot Court Competition inaugurated

The 8th edition of the S K Puri Memorial International Moot Court Competition – ‘JUSTIFIED’ was inaugurated by Justice Vikas Mahajan, Judge, Delhi High Court, at Law Centre on Friday.

The three-day event, ‘JUSTIFIED’ 2024, is expected to witness an intense legal discourse and intellectual engagement.

Mr. Ajayender Sangwan, Co-Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi, and Prof B T Kaul, former chairperson, Delhi Judicial Academy, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Around 33 law colleges with over 170 students from across the country are participating in the competition if will be judged by about 150 legal experts.

During the event, senior advocates, advocates, and academicians will give a hands-on experience to the participating teams about real courtroom proceedings.

About 200 students are part of the organising team of the Moot Court Society that will be concluded with a keynote speech of Professor in-charge Dr. Anupam Jha and Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri, who organised this prestigious competition in memory of his father under the able guidance of Dr. Vageshwari Deswal, Convenor, and Dr. Ashutosh Acharya, Co-Convenor.