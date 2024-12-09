Delhi HC stays BCI decision to remove Sanjeev Nasiar as Vice Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) decision to remove Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar from his position as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).

Nasiar, Chief of the AAP Legal Cell, on Monday, moved Delhi High Court challenging the decision by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to immediately remove him from his position as the Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi.

A petition was filed on behalf of Sanjeev Nasiar, challenging the order of the BCI whereby a CBI investigation was directed in the fake LLB degree case and he was removed from the position of vice chairman of BCD.

The Court on Monday after hearing the parties was pleased to stay the operation of the resolution dated December 7 whereby CBI investigation was directed in the fake LLB degree case and he was removed from the position of vice chairman of Bar Council of Delhi till the next date of hearing, that is January 21, 2025.

Vikas Pahwa and Sacchin Puri, , both Senior Advocates appeared in the petition filed by Praveen Kumar, Advocate on behalf of the petitioner.

The BCI had ordered Nasiar’s removal on Saturday following allegations regarding the authenticity of his LL.B. (Hons.) degree.