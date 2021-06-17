Congress leader Kapil Sibal has accused the BJP of doing politics on the issue of vaccination after the ruling party MP opposed discussion in the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) on this issue.

Kapil Sibal in a tweet on Thursday said, “Politics is Everything”.

“Population fully vaccinated:

May 24 : 75 nations ahead of India

June 1 : 81 ahead

June 17 : 89 ahead,” he said

“Only 3.5 per cent fully vaccinated. In PAC, BJP oppose discussion on vaccination policy!” he further added.

The government on Wednesday informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 26.53 crore (26,53,17,472).

A total of 20,67,085 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 67,447 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 4,72,06,953 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 9,68,098 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.