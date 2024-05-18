889 candidates to contest in sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said 889 candidates are in the fray for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on 25th May.

In a statement, the ECI said, “889 candidates from eight States/Union Territories (UTs) to contest elections in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. This includes 20 contesting candidates for the adjourned poll in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“A total of 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 PCs across the seven States/UTs going for polls in this phase. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In Anantnag-Rajouri, 28 nominations were filed and 21 nominations were found to be valid,” it said.

The poll panel informed that in the sixth phase, Uttar Pradesh had a maximum of 470 nomination forms from 14 PCs, followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 PCs.

Ranchi parliamentary seat in Jharkhand received the maximum number of nominations with 70 forms filed followed by North East Delhi seat in Delhi with 69 nomination forms, it said.

Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for the sixth phase is 15, it added.

In the sixth phase, the polling will be held in 58 PCs across eight States and Union Territory– Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 58 Lok Sabha seats include 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Haryana, eight each from Bihar and West Bengal, seven from Delhi, six from Odisha, four from Jharkhand and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

The general elections are being held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.