Following a change in the school syllabus with the introduction of the NCERT books in Jammu and Kashmir, 86,000 government school teachers will be trained in imparting quality education at the primary and elementary levels.

500 teachers were last week trained as Key Resource Persons (KRPs) by the experts of the NCERT. The State Intuition of Education (SIE) Kashmir and Jammu will be organizing the programme across Jammu and Kashmir wherein the KRPs will train 86,000 Teachers and Head Teachers at primary and elementary levels.

Educationists in the UT believe that NISHTHA would be a milestone in the capacity building of teachers to achieve the goals of imparting quality education.

Union Minister for Human Resources Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankh, recently launched 45 schemes to improve the education system in J&K.

Pokhriyal said the central government will bring about major reforms to revamp the education sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said reforms have been brought about in recruitment procedures by ending Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) scheme with the creation of 28, 363 supernumerary posts against which ReT teachers were absorbed in school education department.

The Union Minister said 36 Kendriya Vidyalayas have been sanctioned in UT of Jammu & Kashmir and five new KVs are coming up soon at Akhnoor, Udhampur, Anantnag, Jourian, and Baramulla where land has been identified while in 21 JNVs have also been sanctioned.

He said that to facilitate the availability of teachers in close proximity to schools in remote areas 280 teachers hostels will be set up.

Pokhriyal inaugurated 25 Smart Schools established by Srinagar Administration in collaboration with Srinagar Smart City. The minister complimented the outstanding efforts of the Srinagar administration for their remarkable achievement in a short span of time.