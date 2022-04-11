84-year-old woman refuses to complain against abusive son in Kerala

An 84-year-old woman in Kerala refused to lodge a complaint against her alcoholic son who regularly abused her in an inebriated state.

Omana, the victim, lives with her two sons at Kollam, around 80 kilometres away. When his neighbour filmed him beating up his mother and posted it on social media, the accused, Omanakuttan, became famous.

This has been going on for a while, according to village councillor Pradeep.

She is the mother of two sons and resides with them. While one does not regularly mistreat her, Omanakuttan does. Everyone knows this, yet she has yet to file a complaint, even after the most recent occurrence. If the attack video had not gone viral, this incident would have gone undiscovered.

“On several occasions we asked her to let us know if she needed help, but she refused our assistance. She goes to work at this age to earn money for her son,” Pradeep said, adding that in the past whenever she suffered injuries, she told the doctors she fell down.”

Omana declined to file a complaint against her son even after the video went viral. The police, however, apprehended Omanakuttan on Sunday evening based on the footage and are currently awaiting the victim’s injury certificate to determine if a case can be filed.

(with inputs from IANS)