80K visitors in 4 months: Prime Ministers’ Museum a hi-tech hit

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which has been built with an aim to show the work and development of the Constitution of India and all the Prime Ministers, has seen 80,000 visitors in past four months.

Using modern technology, this museum is a place where all – youth, children, parents and elderly people – can gather information about India before Independence till now. Different galleries of 15 Prime Ministers have been set up in this museum.

Along with this, there are a total of 43 galleries in the museum with cutting-edge technology, light and sound shows, holograms, virtual reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive boxes, computerised screens, and smartphone applications.

Prime Ministers’ museum is the perfect amalgamation of history and art in which immersive digital technology brings to life the words and lives of the Prime Ministers so far.

On April 14 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled this museum to showcase historical facts about the leaders of free, modern India. This museum has great tools to revisit the past, look into the future and know how the nation was shaped by its top leaders, with the 3D printed national emblem swirling in the air attracting people as soon as they enter.