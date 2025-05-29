80 MP railway stations being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that 80 railway stations in Madhya Pradesh are being redeveloped under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with upgraded passenger amenities, improved aesthetics, and modern facilities.

He said the budgetary allocation for Madhya Pradesh has seen a significant rise, and projects are being fast-tracked in close coordination with the state government.

“The Railways is committed to completing all major railway projects in the state within the next one to two years, ensuring transformative impact on connectivity and regional development,” Vaishnaw said while interacting with the media at Rail Bhawan here.

In response to the overwhelming demand and long waiting lists for the Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–New Delhi Superfast Express, the Union Minister announced the launch of three new train services to address the increasing passenger load.

He said the new services will include a train from Rewa to Pune via Jabalpur and Satna, another from Jabalpur to Raipur via Nainpur, Balaghat, and Gondia, and a third from Gwalior to Bengaluru via Guna and Bhopal. Operations for these trains are expected to commence within the next two months.

Addressing the preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 in Ujjain, Vaishnaw said the Ministry of Railways has begun comprehensive planning to cater to the expected huge rush of devotees.

He assured that high-level meetings will be held to review and strengthen various aspects of railway preparedness for the mega event.