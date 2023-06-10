8-yr-old child, mother burnt alive in Manipur in fresh violence

A mother and her eight-year-old son Tonsing Hangshing were burnt alive in the presence of security as Manipur witnessed another fresh round of firing and violence after fragile peace.
Recalling the incidents Thanglensang the Information Secretary of All Tribal Organisation said, “On Thursday, Tonsing Hangshing, an 8-year-old boy from Kangchup Chingkhong was with his family taking refuge at 22 AR B Coy camp, Kangchup. They had been staying at the camp for over a month. On the evening of 4th June 2023, between 4-5 pm, the 22 AR B Coy Camp, Kangchup was fired at allegedly by Meitei miscreants which resulted in this young boy being shot in the head. He was provided first aid at the 22 AR B Coy camp, Kangchup, and then rushed to RIMS Hospital, Imphal, for better medical support.”
Tonsing(8) was taken in an ambulance accompanied by his mother, Bina Chinnei (45), and two family members. The ambulance was personally escorted by Imphal West SP, Dr S Ibomcha Singh, and his security guards.
Despite the presence of the SP and his security, the mob surrounded the ambulance in a place called Iroisemba. Tonsing, his mother, and their family members were dragged out of the ambulance by the mob, beaten, and burned. And the ambulance was eventually set on fire. This incident took place around 6 pm on the same evening.
10-person Special Investigation Team formed
Meanwhile, a 10-person Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a DIG-rank officer has been formed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into six violent crimes in Manipur.
According to sources, the agency has recorded six first information reports (FIRs) that the state administration referred to it.
Home Minister Amit Shah had previously stated that the CBI would look into six FIRs, five of which allegedly involved criminal conspiracy and one of which allegedly involved a general plot behind the unrest in the state.
On the basis of information the home ministry obtained from the northeastern state, the six FIRs have been filed. The agency said in a statement that the investigation will “unearth criminal conspiracy” which led to the incidents.
During his visit to Manipur, Shah reportedly provided additional assurances in addition to the independent investigation, including that certain cases would be handled by the CBI without the involvement of state officials, that compensation for lost life and property would be paid directly to the victims, and that the state would receive relief supplies.
Manipur is witnessing severe ethnic clashes since May 3. The Union Home Minister recently visited the state. After the Minister’s visit, the violence decreased but not ended.
“Peace can only be restored if this unending retaliation stops. That will stop only when people change their mental frame. There is this constant one-upmanship in the attitude to prove superiority,” said Thanglensang the Information Secretary of All Tribal Organisation.