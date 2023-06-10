8-yr-old child, mother burnt alive in Manipur in fresh violence

A mother and her eight-year-old son Tonsing Hangshing were burnt alive in the presence of security as Manipur witnessed another fresh round of firing and violence after fragile peace.

Recalling the incidents Thanglensang the Information Secretary of All Tribal Organisation said , “On Thursday, Tonsing Hangshing, an 8-year-old boy from Kangchup Chingkhong was with his family taking refuge at 22 AR B Coy camp, Kangchup. They had been staying at the camp for over a month. On the evening of 4th June 2023, between 4-5 pm, the 22 AR B Coy Camp, Kangchup was fired at allegedly by Meitei miscreants which resulted in this young boy being shot in the head. He was provided first aid at the 22 AR B Coy camp, Kangchup, and then rushed to RIMS Hospital, Imphal, for better medical support.”

Tonsing(8) was taken in an ambulance accompanied by his mother, Bina Chinnei (45), and two family members. The ambulance was personally escorted by Imphal West SP, Dr S Ibomcha Singh, and his security guards.

Despite the presence of the SP and his security, the mob surrounded the ambulance in a place called Iroisemba. Tonsing, his mother, and their family members were dragged out of the ambulance by the mob, beaten, and burned. And the ambulance was eventually set on fire. This incident took place around 6 pm on the same evening.

10-person Special Investigation Team formed

Meanwhile, a 10-person Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a DIG-rank officer has been formed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into six violent crimes in Manipur.