8 monkeypox cases reported in India so far: Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that a total of 8 cases of monkeypox have been reported in India so far.

The Minister said this while replying in the House over the steps taken by the government to create awareness about monkeypox.

Mandaviya said in the House that out of total 8 cases reported in the country, five have the history of travelling abroad.

According to a source, Delhi on Tuesday reported the third confirmed cases of Monkeypox which has led the tally to 8 nationwide.

A foreign national with no recent travel history has been tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, the source said.

This is the third case of Monkeypox in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Kerala also reported another confirmed case of monkeypox in a UAE returnee on Tuesday.

This is the fifth case of the disease in the state so far, leading the tally to 8 in the country.

However, one patient of monkeypox was discharged from Delhi’s nodal hospital for the monkeypox treatment, LNJP hospital on Monday night.

Asked on the progress of vaccines for the disease, the Health Minister said studies are still being conducted to find proper vaccination for the disease.

On steps taken to create awareness about monkeypox, Mandaviya said that the government has set up a task force and steps are also being taken to increase awareness about the disease.

He also urged the people to not panic as the Central government has been working in coordination with the state governments to control the spread of the virus.