At least 8 people were killed and about 1 lakh houses and standing crops were damaged as Cyclone Bulbul hit the state of West Bengal.

The storm also uprooted hundreds of trees and affected power supply in parts of the state.

The deaths were caused by trawler capsize, house collapse, trees and electric poles falling on the victims as also electrocution.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Bulbul.

Six teams of National Disaster Response Force and four State Disaster Response Force teams alongside 15,000 volunteers were carrying out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stock of the situation. In a telephonic conversation, PM Modi assured Banerjee of all possible assistance from the Central government.

Mamata led from the front by stationing herself in the special control room set up at the Nabanna secretariat till the wee hours on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also has plans to visit Basirhat on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, no human casualty was reported from the neighbouring state of Odisha. However, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over 2 lakh hectares.

In the neighbouring country of Bangladesh, at least 13 people were killed due to falling trees, collapsed houses and illness after Cyclone Bulbul.