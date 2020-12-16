At least 8 people died while 22 were injured when a roadways bus collided with a gas tanker on Aligarh -Moradabad highway in Sambhal district on Wednesday.

The accident was reported on Wednesday morning at Aligarh- Moradabad highway under Dhanauri police station of Sambhal district, police said adding that the dead bodies were sent for post mortem while all 22 injured were admitted to the hospital.

Addl SP of Sambhal Alok Kumar Jaiswal confirmed the number of causalities as 8; all passengers travelling in the roadways bus whereas 22 persons were injured and are now undergoing treatment at the district hospital of Sambhal.

The roadways bus of Aligarh depot collided with a gas tanker coming from the opposite direction when it was going from Moradabad to Aligarh at about 8 am.

The eyewitnesses informed the police and rushed for help. They started rescuing the passengers from the bus. Meanwhile, police from Dhanaura police station also reached there and started rescue work. The police are trying to inform the family members of the deceased.