7th Edition of Poshan Pakhwada Begins Pan India

The 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada is ready to kick off by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) from Tuesday. The 15-day event, being observed pan-India, will focus on four key themes, including the first 1000 days of life, popularisation of the beneficiary/citizen module of poshan tracker, management of malnutrition through Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM), and a healthy lifestyle to address obesity in children.

An official from the ministry stated that the mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was initially launched to combat malnutrition, improving nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under the age of six.

“This year’s Poshan Pakhwada will be instrumental in strengthening content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes. As part of the broader Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the initiative focuses on fostering health, wellness, and immunity against diseases and malnutrition,” the official stated.

As part of the initiative, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh in the first week to assess the ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening support for women and children in the state. This visit is in line with the government’s continuous efforts to improve welfare services and promote the safety and well-being of vulnerable groups.

Apart from the WCD, partner Ministries, including the Ministries of Rural Development, Health and Family Welfare, Jal Shakti, Panchayati Raj, and Education, are also conducting various events and drives during the fortnight.

Further, as part of the Poshan Pakhwada, to improve nutrition outcomes at the grassroots, various stakeholders will be brought together through home visits, community outreach programs, identification drives and camps at the village, block, and district levels. The focus will be on educating the community about holistic nutrition, promoting exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding, and popularising the beneficiary/citizen module of the Poshan Tracker as a tool for community empowerment and involvement, a statement from the Ministry revealed.