Seventy-nine CRPF jawans and an Army soldier are among 183 persons tested Covid-19 positive on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir.

With this, the total number of virus-positive in J&K has risen to 5224.

Three Covid19 positive patients died in Kashmir raising the number of deaths in J&K to 62.

An 18-year old boy of Handwara died in Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital.

A 34-year-old youth from Hawal in Srinagar also died of Covid-19.

Death of a man was reported from Chadoora in Budgam district.

The highest number of 14 deaths so far have been reported in the Srinagar district followed by 11 in Baramulla.

Meanwhile, six Covid-19 positive cases were today tested in Ladakh.