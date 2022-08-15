76th Independence day: PM Modi pushes for Self-Reliance in his address

As India celebrates 76th Independence Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from the rampart of the red fort pushed for “nation building” through “self-reliance India”.

Addressing the nation from the iconic red fort for the ninth consecutive year Narendra Modi in his speech emphasised the “mantra of Jan-Kalyan se Jag Kalyan”.

The biggest takeaway of the prime minister’s speech was his focus on women empowerment, equality, solidarity, citizen responsibility, self-reliance, organic farming, and research.

The biggest tool the PM said towards nation building can be the respect for women and achieving women empowerment. “Nation should salute the women’s power which has a great capacity in nation building”, emphasised the PM.

Solidarity and gender equality, the PM said, should be the “one parameter” to make “India first” which will pave the way for achieving equality for all.

Mentioning the Amrit Kaal, which the government has described as the vision for the next 25 years, the PM said that every citizen has to make optimum use of natural resources to attain self-reliance.

The PM also emphasised upon the responsibilities of the citizens saying that It is the duty of the government to provide facilities and infrastructure while it is the responsibility of every citizen to preserve and secure every bit of the resources for best use. “Every citizen owes the responsibility in Self-reliant Bharat”, said PM Modi.

Invoking the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ given by former Prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, which was added with ‘Vigyan’ (science) by former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Narendra Modi added ‘anusandhan’ (research) to the slogan saying “ Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan” should be the new mantra for the country to become self-reliant, in the field of farming to information technology.

In the line of becoming a self-reliant country, the PM also stressed upon promoting organic farming which he said would initiate a big pool of “green jobs”.