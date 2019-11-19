Answering the question on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday that the security forces have arrested 765 people since the abrogation of the Article.

“Since August 5, 2019, to November 15, 2019, 765 people have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/law and order. From January 1, 2019 to August 4, 2019, 361 such cases were registered,” said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, while replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

He also said that the state has witnessed a decline of incidents of stone-throwing since the abrogation of Article 370.

Minister further said that the government had adopted multi-pronged policies to check stone-pelting incidents and succeeded in curbing it to the extent that a large number of troublemakers, instigators, and mob mobilizers were identified and various preventive measures were taken against them.

“Investigation has revealed that various separatist organizations and activists, which are part of the Hurriyat, have been behind the incidents of stone-throwing in the Kashmir valley. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted 18 persons in terror-funding cases so far,” he said.

While replying to a separate question, Minister said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had informed that a total of 34,10,219 tourists, including 12,934 foreigners, visited Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months. An income of Rs 25.12 crore was generated from tourism during this period.

He further said that initially the attendance of students in schools was less after the abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution but it gradually picked up and at present, stood 99.7 percent.

Minister also answered the question on pellet gun saying that the pellet guns were used with abundant caution, only to deal with severe law and order problems to avoid civilian causalities.