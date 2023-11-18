76.25 per cent voting in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh registered more than 76.25 per cent voting in the state assembly polls held on Friday. It was less than one per cent increase from the polling percentage in the 2018 assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the voting percentage in the 2018 assembly polls was 75.63.

In the 2023 polls on Friday, the highest voting percentage was registered at Sailana in Ratlam district, which witnessed 90 per cent voting.

The lowest voting percentage was in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

The counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats of MP would be done on December 3.