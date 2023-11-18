76.25 per cent voting in Madhya Pradesh

Want every Indian to do their duty, says 95-year-old voter in Madhya Pradesh
BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years and Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
The counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats of MP would be done on December 3.
Madhya Pradesh registered more than 76.25 per cent voting in the state assembly polls held on Friday. It was less than one per cent increase from the polling percentage in the 2018 assembly elections.
According to the Election Commission (EC), the voting percentage in the 2018 assembly polls was 75.63.
In the 2023 polls on Friday, the highest voting percentage was registered at Sailana in Ratlam district, which witnessed 90 per cent voting.
Advertisement
The lowest voting percentage was in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.
The counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats of MP would be done on December 3.
Advertisement