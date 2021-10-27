75th Infantry Day celebrated at Dhruva War Memorial

The 75th Infantry Day was celebrated on Wednesday with a traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial in Udhampur. Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command, laid a wreath on behalf of Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command and complimented all ranks and veterans of Infantry for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and challenging conditions.

He saluted their contributions and sacrifices to protect the territorial integrity of the Nation and fighting terrorism with unstinting resolve.

The Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on 27 October 1947 to thwart the Pakistani aggression on the State of Jammu and Kashmir. On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation were remembered by all.