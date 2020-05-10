Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that 75 per cent of coronavirus patients in Delhi are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. He further said such these patients have been advised to recover at their homes.

“Of 6,923 total coronavirus cases reported so far in Delhi, 2,069 patients have recovered; 73 patients have died. Eighty-two per cent of those who died in the national capital were above 50 years of age, senior citizens are more vulnerable. We have to take care of the elderly, they have to avoid stepping out,” he said.

Overall corona figures rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe. Now we’ve to learn to live with corona. https://t.co/tg0y1ZwQds — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 10, 2020

“Only 1,463 patients are admitted to the hospitals right now; rest of them – about 75 per cent – are either asymptomatic or they have mild symptoms. We are trying hard that all the patients recover. We are following the centre’s latest guidelines that say they can be treated at their homes. Our teams are visiting their homes to ensure that they are following all the protocols, following up with them daily,” he added.

“Overall corona figures rising in Delhi but at the same time, people are getting cured and going back home safe. Now we’ve to learn to live with corona,” Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Many COVID-19 warriors like teachers, doctors, sanitation workers are on the forefront in the fight against the pandemic. If any of them fall ill, we have booked five-star hotels to take care of them. The onus to take care of them lies on us. It’s strange that the opposition is attacking us for this,” he said while attacking the opposition.

He also had a message for the migrant labourers in the country. “Migrants are still trying to walk hundreds of kilometres to return home. It’s sad to see them walking with children on shoulders, without food. It seems the system has failed,” he said.

“I have an appeal- don’t leave the city. The lockdown will be lifted soon. We are trying to arrange more trains after two were sent to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Some were injured in a train accident; others in another accident,” he said.