Amid indiscriminate mortar shelling by Pakistani troops almost every day in the civilian areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LOC) in the 5 districts of the Jammu division, the government has so far built

7433 bunkers for safety of the people.

Residents of the three districts, Jammu, Samba and Kathua, along the IB with Pakistan and Rajouri and Poonch along the LOC with the Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) are facing the brunt on Pakistan’s shelling. Several men, women and children have been killed or wounded during the past few months due to the shelling.

Among the completed bunkers, 6521 are individual bunkers and 912 community bunkers.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday in a meeting reviewed the progress on construction of bunkers along the border and other related issues.

Giving progress on bunkers in their respective districts, it was informed that 1522 bunkers have been completed in district Samba, 1098 in district Jammu, 1427 in district Kathua, 2483 in district Rajouri and 911 in district Poonch.

Remaining bunkers were at different stages of construction.

Of the total 1320 bunkers (1200 individual and 120 community) in Jammu district 1098 bunkers (994 individual &104 community) have been completed so far.

In Samba, of the total 2130 bunkers (1982 individual &148 community) 1522 bunkers (1512 individual, 10 community) have been completed by the executing agencies PWD and RDD.

Similarly, in Kathua, of the total 2126 bunkers (1956 individual, 170 community) 1427 bunkers (1343 individual, 84 community) have been completed.

It was further apprised that in Rajouri, of the total 3141 bunkers (2806 individual, 335 community), 2483 bunkers (2264 individual & 219 community) have been completed till date, while in Poonch of the total 1188 bunkers (500 individual, 688 community) 903 bunkers (408 individual, 495 community) have been completed so far.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers for close monitoring of construction of bunkers. He also directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work for timely completion of construction of individual and community bunkers.