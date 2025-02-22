Eight trapped as Srisailam tunnel wall collapses

Eight people, including a project engineer and a site engineer, were trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel after a sidewall collapsed and water rushed in during tunnel boring near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and assured all possible support, including the deployment of NDRF teams.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who rushed to the site to oversee rescue operations following the Chief Minister’s instructions, said that specialized rescue teams have been deployed.

Authorities have also sought assistance from the Indian Army and experts involved in the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue. The project aims to draw water for drinking and irrigation from the Srisailam reservoir to Nalgonda district.

According to the Irrigation Minister, “Water gushed in over a three-kilometer stretch, leading to soil displacement and a sidewall collapse, trapping eight workers, including a project engineer and a site engineer… Since the accident occurred 14 kilometers inside the tunnel, rescue teams face significant logistical challenges.”

“We are operating under the belief that the trapped individuals are safe, and we will make every possible effort to bring them out.” He also indicated that a geological disturbance might have caused the collapse.

The contractors, JP Associates and Robin Company, responsible for tunnel boring, stated that the mishap occurred 30 minutes after the morning shift started at 8 am.

While those positioned near the tunnel boring machine managed to escape, those at the front section of the tunnel got trapped.

Authorities confirmed that the ventilation system inside the tunnel remains functional, ensuring a continuous oxygen supply to the trapped workers, most of whom are from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The state government has decided to involve the Indian Army and the Singareni Colliery rescue team, which specializes in mining rescues.

A medical team is stationed at the site, with ambulances and emergency staff on standby. NDRF and Army rescue teams are expected to arrive tonight.

After reports of the tunnel collapse emerged, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the district collector, superintendent of police, fire services, HYDRAA, and irrigation officials to rush to the spot and begin rescue operations.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Irrigation Advisor Adity Nath Das left for the site via a special helicopter.

Work at the site had recommenced just four days ago after a gap of more than five years, as the current government aims to complete the construction by December 2026.

The project will provide irrigation to 4 lakh acres in Nalgonda district and supply drinking water to areas affected by fluoride contamination in groundwater.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has accused the Congress-led state government of compromising on quality and supervision due to alleged collusion with contractors for commissions.

He has demanded an inquiry into the tunnel collapse, reminding that this incident follows the recent collapse of a retaining wall at Sunkishala near the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.