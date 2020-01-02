In the upcoming Republic Day parade, seven opposition ruled states will have their tableaux on display as the government has rubbished attempts to raise fake issues.

As per the sources, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Punjab are some opposition-ruled states whose tableaux will be featured.

Tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal were rejected for which the sources clarified that it was an attempt to raise fake issues.

“We have seen bizarre allegations against the Centre from West Bengal and Maharashtra about rejection of their tableaux as they are opposition-ruled states,” sources said.

“While West Bengal is seeing a massive breakdown of law and order, the government in Maharashtra is busy fighting among itself, as result portfolios have still not been allocated to the ministers. These states are facing misgovernance and are trying to divert attention from that,” sources said.

There is a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day parade as per which Ministry of Defence invites proposals for tableaux from all states/UTs and central ministries/departments.

Sources told that many tableaux of BJP ruled states namely Haryana, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have also been rejected this year.

The proposals from various states/UTs are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising of eminent persons in different fields.

As per the reports, for 2020 Republic Day parade, a total of 56 tableaux proposals, 32 from States/UTs and 24 from central ministries/departments, were received.

Out of these proposals, 16 proposals from States/UTs and six from ministries/departments have been shortlisted.

(With inputs from IANS)