7 newly elected Raj MLAs sworn- in

The recently elected seven Rajasthan legislators were on Tuesday sworn- in as member of the state legislative assembly.

The Speaker Vasudev Devnani administered the oath (affirmation) to Shanta Amrit Meena – BJP (Salumbar -ST), Sukhwant Singh – BJP (Ramgarh), Rajendra Bhamboo -BJP (Jhunjhunu), Anil Kumar Katara – BAP (Chorasi-ST), Rewant Ram Danga – BJP (Khinvsar), Rajendra Gurjar – BJP(Deoli Uniara) and Deen Dayal Bairwa – Congress (Dausa), in a simpla and brief ceremony in his Chamber.

In his brief address the Speaker greeted the legislators and exhorted them to abide by the norms, decorum and traditions of the House.

These MLAs were elected to the assembly in bye-polls held on November 13 results of which were declared after the counting of votes on November 23.

With filling of the seven vacancies, the ruling BJP increased its tally to 119 in the 200 – member house followed by Congress (66).

With this, the 200-member Rajasthan House has four members from Bharat Adivasi Party, 119 from BJP, two from BSP, 66 from Congress, eight Independent and one from RLD.