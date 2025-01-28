7 killed in religious programme of Jain community in UP’s Baghpat

At least seven devotees were killed and more than 75 injured when stairs of a 65 feet high stage collapsed during the Nirvana Laddu Festival of the Jain community here on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that the death toll could increase and there are several police personnel among the injured.The accident took place in Barot tehsil, 20 km from Baghpat city.

Advertisement

After the stairs broke down, many devotees kept falling on each other which led to a stampede-like situation.

Advertisement

Several injured are in a critical condition and have been rushed to hospitals. According to the sources, the incident occurred between 7am and 8am at Nirvana Festival at Jain college campus when devotees were climbing on the stage to worship God Adinath. The stairs collapsed due to the weight of the devotees.

The deceased have been identified as Tarspal (66), Amit (35), Arun (48), Usha (24), Shilpi (24), Vineet Jain (40) and Kamlesh Jain (65).

The event is held every 25 years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the cognizance of the accident in Baghpat district. The Chief Minister immediately instructed the district administration officials for proper treatment of the injured.