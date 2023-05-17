7 aboard Air India flight suffer minor sprain after severe turbulence

Seven passengers on board a routine Delhi-Sydney Air India flight suffered minor sprain after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when flight AAI-302 suddenly encountered a zone of turbulent weather, a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said here.

The injured passengers received immediate medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. None of the injured passengers was hospitalised, the DGCA said.

“Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprains,” DGCA told a news agency.

According to DGCA officials, cabin crew members swiftly responded to the situation, attending to the injured passengers and ensuring their safety.

The cabin crew administered emergency first aid to those injured on the flight.

“Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using the onboard first aid kit,” the DGCA told the news agency.

The turbulence was so severe that multiple injuries were reported by passengers at the Sydney airport, where the airport manager extended medical assistance.

“Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance. No hospitalisation was required,” the DGCA told the news agency.

There was however, no immediate response from Air India.