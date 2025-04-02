6,886 railway, road projects carried out in NER in last 5 years

A total of 6,886 infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,76,742.89 crore, relating to railway and road infrastructure, were carried out in the North-Eastern Region (NER) from 2019-2024, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question by BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb for details regarding the railway and road infrastructure projects carried out in the NER during the last five years, Union Minister of State for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar presented the data.

According to the data shared by the Minister, a total of 18 projects covering a length of 1,368 km were constructed by the Ministry of Railways during the said period in the region. The total costs of these projects were Rs 74,972 crore.

Among others, a total of 754 road projects worth Rs 4,668 crore were completed under the Ministry of DoNER. The length of the projects were 1,255 km.

In response to a question on Tripura, the Minister said, “The railway projects are sanctioned Zonal Railway wise and not State-wise as the railway projects may span across state boundaries. However, the funds spent in respect of the State of Tripura by the MoRT&H, MoRD and MDoNER during the last five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 for road projects are Rs 4,988 crore, Rs 606.71 crore and Rs 347.82 crore respectively.”

Majumdar added that the improved road and railway infrastructure in the NER has led to increase in access to markets, tourism, cross-border trade, skill generation, creation of construction jobs, lower logistics costs, faster movement of man and materials, attracting private investments, urban development etc.