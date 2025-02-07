68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan take holy dip in Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has a deep connection with Sanatan Dharma which has forced even Hindu devotees from Pakistan to travel to Prayagraj for the spiritual experience.

A group of 68 Hindu devotees from Sindh province arrived at Maha Kumbh. They took a holy dip in the Sangam and performed rituals to immerse the ashes of their ancestors.

Overwhelmed by the divine grandeur and seamless arrangements of the event, the Pakistani devotees expressed their gratitude and admiration for the spiritual and cultural magnificence of Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh is not just the largest gathering of the Sanatan faith but also the most significant religious and spiritual event in the world. Devotees from across the globe are arriving in Prayagraj to be part of this grand celebration of tradition and faith. Among them, a group of 68 Sanatan followers from Pakistan’s Sindh and Punjab provinces reached the Sangam Ghat to participate in Mahakumbh.

These devotees from Pakistan arrived in Prayagraj on a special visa to immerse the ashes of their ancestors.

Mahant Ramnath Ji, who accompanied them, shared that before reaching Prayagraj, they had visited Haridwar, where they immersed the ashes of nearly 480 ancestors and performed rituals for their spiritual peace. Afterward, they travelled to Prayagraj, took a holy dip in the Sangam during Maha Kumbh, and prayed for the salvation of their ancestors’ souls.

The devotees expressed that their deep-rooted connection to the Sanatan faith and the spiritual call of Mahakumbh had drawn them to this sacred land. For years, they had longed to participate in Mahakumbh, take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, and carry the sacred water back with them. They shared that this was not only their wish but also the hope of their ancestors.

Expressing their gratitude, the devotees thanked the Government of India and the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging that their efforts made it possible for them to participate in such a divine and grand event.

They praised the arrangements at Mahakumbh, describing the atmosphere, food, and cleanliness as exceptional. Recalling their experiences in Pakistan, they shared that they were not even allowed to visit temples, making this visit even more profound. They felt blessed not only for themselves but also for their parents and ancestors, who have now found salvation.

They shared that since childhood, they had heard stories of the sacred land of Prayagraj and Sangam, and now, having finally bathed in the holy Ganga, they felt their lives had been truly fulfilled.