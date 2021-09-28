633 CCTV cameras being installed in Jammu to regulate traffic

As many as 633 CCTV surveillance cameras are being installed at traffic junctions in the Jammu city for the intelligent traffic management system of the unruly movement of vehicular traffic. This is being done under the smart city mission. These cameras will also be installed at the entry and exit points of the city.

An Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) is being established with an aim to create a better IT-based monitoring system to bring various smart services and solutions under one umbrella and to develop the digital ecosystem that will enable development of smart solutions.

Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has recently signed a contract agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for setting up ICCC for Jammu city at the cost of Rs 53 crore. The ICCC, which also includes a data centre, will integrate all civic and essential services into a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues on a real-time basis.

A giant screen would be installed at the centre where data related to all these services will be monitored by the officials.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Ltd; Avny Lavasa, visited one of the two centres that will be set up in Jammu city. She discussed the functioning of the centre with the officials and also inquired about installation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) with the Traffic police officers.

The ICCC will serve as the nerve centre for various citizen-centric services and will lead to efficient monitoring and delivery of services. The Integrated Command and Control Centre, being set up in Jammu City is envisioned to help better address the needs of citizens, thus channelising citizen-centric holistic governance and act as a decision support system.

Once operational, the ICCC will have representatives from all departments stationed at the centre headquarters with the aim to put in place a mechanism of synergy between concerned departments for prompt coordination and redressal of public issues.

Through an ICCC, a centralised location, it is possible to quickly disseminate information to citizens on a real-time basis through variable message displays (VMD), PA systems, etc, to facilitate faster action and better management.

The ambitious project of ICCC also includes an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) which will be linked to the control centre. Deployment of ITMS is the best solution to ease out the traffic congestion in the city and to ensure a smooth flow of traffic along with the safety of the drivers and pedestrians.