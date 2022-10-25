631 nominations filed for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 631 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh elections.

The filing of the nominations ended on Tuesday with 376 candidates in the fray on the last day.

The 14th legislative Assembly elections are slated to be held on 12 November, counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for 8 December.

Filing of nominations started on 17 October. On 18 October, two candidates entered the fray by filing their nominations.

Nine persons filed their nominations on the third day (19 October), 38 candidates on day fourth (20 October), whereas on the fifth day (21 October) 206 persons filed their nominations.