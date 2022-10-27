Himachal assembly polls: As many as 55,92,828 electors, which include 67,559 service electors, 22 NRIs, and 55,25,247 general electors will exercise their franchise in the ensuing general elections for Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

This was revealed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here on Wednesday. He said that out of total 5592828 electors, 2737845 female, 2854945 male and 38 were third gender.

“During the continuous updation period up to the last date of filing of nominations – October 25, 23034 additions and 4157 Form-8 have been updated including 753 additions through Form-8 due to migration. The average electors per polling station were 701 in the state,” he said.

The CEO said that thanks to the continuous efforts of Election Commission of India to make the electoral process more accessible and inclusive, 500 new PwDs voters have been added/flagged after the final publication of Photo Electoral Roll (PER) taking their number to 56501 in the state.