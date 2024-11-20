63 pc polling recorded in by-elections for 4 Punjab assembly seats

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Wednesday informed that 63 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 6 pm in the by-elections for four Punjab Vidhan Sabha seats. However, the precise figures will be updated by tomorrow morning once all polling parties return to the collection centres and final data entry is completed.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C shared that, as per recorded data till 6 pm, the highest turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in Gidderbaha.

Sibin C said that till 6 pm, in Dera Baba Nanak, 63 pc voting was recorded, while Barnala saw 54 pc, and Chabbewal registered 53 pc turnout. CEO Sibin C expressed gratitude to voters for actively participating in the electoral process and exercising their democratic rights.

He also applauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers and Returning Officers for ensuring smooth management and strict supervision during the electoral process.

CEO Sibin C appreciated the dedication and efforts of the Punjab Police, Central Armed Police Forces, polling officials, volunteers, and all individuals involved in ensuring a secure environment at polling stations and smooth execution of the electoral arrangements.

He extended gratitude to political parties and candidates for their cooperation during the election process. Additionally, he acknowledged the constructive role played by media personnel and thanked them for their support.