63 more medicines to be provided free to poor patients at AIIMS

As many as 63 medicines were added to the list of free medicines provided to poor patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, the hospital said on Thursday.

With the latest addition, the poor can now avail 359 medicines (from the earlier 296 medicines) free of cost at the premier hospital.

“In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for the poor, AIIMS Delhi is pleased to announce an update to the list of medicines available free to the patients. The competent authority has recently made the decision to expand the list of medicines available at pharmacy from existing 296 to 359 medicines. Sixty-three medicines were added to the existing list,” AIIMS said in a statement.

Among the medicines added are palbociclib, dasatinib, methotrexate, trimazet, magesterol acetate and leucovorin. In addition to that, regular insulin will also be available free of charge.

Talking about the initiative, AIIMS Director M Srinivas said, “This will benefit countless poor people.”

Rima Dada, professor in charge, media cell said, “The pharmacy has been a beacon of hope for poor patients who require medications but face economic constraints. This initiative aligns perfectly with the government’s mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all.”