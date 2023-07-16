62 foreigners apprehended by Railway Protection Force of NFR last month: Officials

Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of North East Frontier Railway, apprehended as many as 62 foreign nationals, in the month of June, for illegally entering India, officials said on Saturday.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said that the illegal migrants were apprehended during different drives and checks conducted at various railway stations and trains over this zone. “Further, during this month till July 11, RPF teams apprehended 30 illegal migrants which includes 18 Rohingiyas and 12 Bangladeshi nationals at Kumarghat, Agartala and Jalpaiguri railway stations. Later, apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to concerned Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) for necessary legal action,” Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that, in a recent incident on July 11, RPF of Dharmanagar Post jointly with Local Police and BSF personnel conducted checking at Kumarghat railway station where they apprehended 12 Rohingiyas (nine males & three females including one minor girl) who had illegally entered into Indian territory.

Advertisement

Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were taken into custody by BSF/Nalakata (Tripura) for necessary legal action.

“Again, on that day, acting on information, RPF of Agartala, jointly with GRP/ Agartala conducted checking at Agartala railway station and apprehended 3 Bangladeshi nationals (one male & two transgender) for illegally entering into Indian territory. Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for further legal action. In another incident on July 10, RPF of Jalpaiguri Post, during checking in train No. 05750 (Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger) at Jalpaiguri station, apprehended one male Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered into Indian territory. Later, the apprehended illegal migrant was handed over to OC/GRP/Jalpaiguri for further legal action,” Sabyasachi De said.

Moreover, on July 9, the RPF of Agartala jointly with GRP/Agartala conducted checking at Agartala railway station and apprehended 06 Rohingiyas (two males & four females including one minor boy) who had illegally entered Indian territory.

Earlier on July 6, RPF of Agartala jointly with GRP/Agartala while checking at Agartala railway station, apprehended 08 Bangladeshi nationals (five males & three eunuchs) for illegally entering India. Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to OC/GRP/ Agartala for further legal action.

RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingiyas and suspected persons.