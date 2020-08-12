India on Wednesday recorded 60,963 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with this the tally crossed the 23-lakh mark, the data shared by the Ministry of Health said.

As many as 834 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 46,091.

Of the total total 23,29,638 infections, 6,43,948. are active cases while a whopping tally of 16,39,599 patients have been cured.

As a record 56,110 more patients recovered during the period. The recovery rate is nearly 70 per cent now.

The recovery rate continues to improve and currently stands at 70.38 per cent. 27.64 per cent were active cases, while the fatality rate remained at 1.98 per cent.

Notably, the fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die of the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to about two per cent, the Ministry said.

The country had touched the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and added more than 3,00,000 cases in less than five days. The silver lining, however, is that the gap between recoveries and active cases is growing every day. Currently, recoveries are 10 lakh more than the active cases.

As many as 7,33,449 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,60,15,297 samples till date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 5,24,513 cases and 18,050 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 302,815 cases and 5041 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

At the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit country in terms of cases. While, the United States is the worst hit country in the world with the highest total of over 5 million infections and 2 million active cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 fatalities in the country stands at 1.6 lakh.

Meanwhile, Brazil has the second highest positive cases of COVID-19 in the world with over 3 million infections. The fatalities due to Coronavirus stands at 1.03 lakh in the country.

Globally, as of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20.2 million and the fatalities rose to 741,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.