In a major breakthrough for the Indian solar space, Rays Experts, one of the leading Solar EPC and park developer companies in India, has successfully commissioned 6 solar parks in Rajasthan with the combined power of 600 MW.

They have invested Rs 3,000 crore on these parks which are spread across 2,500 acres of land, mainly in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur and provide more than 4 lakh houses with renewable energy.

The deployed solar parks have benefited thousands of families by helping create business and employment opportunities. The projects have collectively provided employment to over 2,000 people so far. They are further employing close to 600 people each month for the park maintenance and additional capacity expansion.

This is over and above other benefits for the state including enhanced business productivity, reduced carbon emissions, lower power tariffs, and increased GST collection.

With its solar parks, Rays Experts has catered to more than 275 customers in various industries ranging from traditional namkeen (snacks), wool, media, hotels, hospitals, and marble industries, alongside others.

Commenting on the development, Rahul Gupta, MD & CEO, said, “It gives us a feeling of satisfaction that we are giving back to our state. Rajasthan has over 15 GW solar plants in the planning stage for the next 3 years and we are proud to be a part of its solar journey.”

The company plans on investing Rs 50 crore additionally in Rajasthan over the next 2 years. The Solar EPC and park developer has a current order of 250 MW in the state. It is developing around 4 solar parks in other states as well, 3 of which have been approved and in advanced stages of development. The company aims to reach the 1,000 MW installation milestone by the end of 2021.