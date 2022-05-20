Over 60 percent youngsters aged between 15 to 18 fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

Over 60 percent of youngsters aged between 15 to 18 years has been fully vaccinated against Covid 19, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister today.

Taking to the micro blogging site, twitter, Mandaviya tweeted, “Over 60% of the youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Well done Young India!”,

He further tweeted, “we will win the battle against the pandemic together”.

According to the data shared by the health ministry, a total of 5,91,09,660 first Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in this age group, while 4,45,34,980 second doses have been given among this group since beginning of the drive.

Besides, a total of 3,24,75,018 adolescents of age group 12 to 14 years have been administered with the first dose.

“As many as 3,24,75,018 first dose and 1,33,64,363 second Covid vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the drive for this bracket from March 16 for this age group,” stated the Union Health Minister.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.96 crore through 2,41,17,166 sessions today.

The country today reported a marginal decline with 2,259 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours.