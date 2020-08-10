The six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and brutally raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Thursday, remains in a critical condition even as the police continue to hunt for the accused.

The police have released sketches of the three accused on the basis of the statements of the girl’s parents and neighbours.

She was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area, reportedly by a man on a motorcycle.

The police launched a hunt for the girl after her parents lodged a missing complaint.

The next morning she was found behind the bushes, unconscious and soaked in blood, not far from her village. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut where the medical examination confirmed rape.

The doctors say that she is stable but not yet out of danger. She has already undergone one surgery.

The doctors said that the girl was brutalised in a manner that is shockingly similar to the Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012.

The hospital where the girl is admitted,the principal of the Meerut Medical College, SK Garg, said that she will need treatment for a long duration and even more surgeries need to be done.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman said that they have not yet been able to record the victim’s statement because of her medical condition. He said that six police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the incident has enraged people and protests are being held by the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the incident.