6-year-old kidnapped found in 90 minutes by Mumbai Police’s sniffer dog

Dogs continually showcase their remarkable bond with humans, and a recent incident in Mumbai underlines their invaluable role. In a heartwarming turn of events, a Mumbai Police sniffer dog, Leo, part of the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad, demonstrated his exceptional abilities by locating a kidnapped six-year-old boy in just 90 minutes.

The incident unfolded in the Ashok Nagar slum, nestled in the suburban Andheri (East) area of Mumbai. The child had gone missing on November 23 while playing with friends near his residence.

Concern grew among family members as the boy did not return home as expected. Despite their efforts to search for him, their attempts proved futile, prompting them to seek assistance from the police.

Narrating the situation to the authorities, the family revealed that the child had changed clothes before heading out to play.

Utilising Leo’s exceptional olfactory capabilities, the police provided the Doberman with the boy’s T-shirt to sniff. With this scent trail, Leo embarked on his mission and astoundingly traced the missing boy to a nearby building, a mere 500 meters away from his home.

While Leo’s remarkable feat brought the child back to safety, the investigation into the kidnapping continues. Law enforcement authorities are diligently working to apprehend the unidentified kidnappers responsible for the incident. This heartening rescue is yet another testament to the indispensable role dogs play in aiding law enforcement and their unwavering loyalty and dedication to humanity.