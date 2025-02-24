6 pilgrims killed in road mishap in Madhya Pradesh

Six pilgrims from Karnataka, returning after attending Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, were killed and two others were left injured when their jeep collided with a bus in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to Jabalpur district administration officials, eight pilgrims from Belagavi in Karnataka were returning from Mahakumbh in a Tempo Trax jeep when the mishap occurred near Pahreva village under the limits of Khitoli police station.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, resulting in the jeep first hitting a tree and then jumping over the road divider to the other side of the road. Consequently, a speeding bus coming on the other side hit the jeep.

According to Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena, six persons in the jeep died on the spot and two were injured.

The injured were initially taken to a medical facility in Sihora town and subsequently referred to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment.

All the passengers in the jeep were from Gokak Taluka in Belagavi district of Karnataka.