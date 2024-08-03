6 more arrested in UP for making fake certificates

Anti-Terrorist Squad ( ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police along with Rae Bareli police have arrested six more people involved in making fake birth and other certificates in the state.

The arrested accused are from Sonbhadra, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh and Moradabad districts. Three tablets, 11 mobile phones, seven laptops, credit and debit cards have been recovered from them. The arrested accused were creating fake evidence from the login ID of a BDO.

According to Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Abhishek Aggarwal here on Saturday, the arrested accused used to make fake certificates to avail and get benefits of government schemes. Their Rohingya and Bangladeshi connections are being investigated. Now UP ATS will also interrogate all the accused.

Earlier four people including one Zeeshan and BDO Vijay Singh were arrested for making 19,400 fake certificates in Nuruddinpur, Sirsira, Garhi Islamnagar and Gopalpur villages of Salon area of Rae Bareli district.

On Friday night, on the information of ATS, Rae Bareli police Govind Keshari of Sonbhadra, Akash Kasoudhan of Sant Kabir Nagar, Salman Ali of Gorakhpur, Sanjeev Kumar Singh of Kushinagar, Vaibhav Upadhaya of Pratapgarh and Shahnawaz of Moradabad.

SP Abhishek Aggarwal revealed that the arrested accused used to make fake certificates from the ID of jailed BDO Vijay Singh, whose ID was opened on many sites. These people had created a WhatsApp group, through which dealing in fake certificates was done. There are people associated with fraud in this group.

The accused used to make amendments even in the Aadhaar card. Due to this, it is being investigated more thoroughly, SP said.