Six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two others injured after one of them opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP’s 45thbattalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The soldier, who allegedly opened fire at others, shot himself dead.

One of the injured soldiers later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

While the reason for the dispute is unclear, it is suspected that the soldier was upset over not getting leave. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

Those killed were identified by ITBP as Constable Masuldul Rehman, Head Constable M Singh, Constable Sujit Sarkar, Head Constable Duljit, Constable Biswarup Mahato, Constable Brijesh AC, Hindustan Times reported.