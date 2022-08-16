Follow Us:
6 dead, several ITBP personnel injured after bus falls into river

The troop was returning from Amarnath yatra duty, when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

SNS | Srinagar | August 16, 2022 1:02 pm

Photo: Twitter

Six ITBP personnel were killed and over 30 other got injured after a bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into a roadside river bed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, said the officials.

They further informed that the bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two from the J&K Police was heading from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

The injured are being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

As per official, the troop was returning from Amarnath yatra duty, when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The bus was carrying the ITBP personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties ended. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. More details are awaited,” the officials added.

According to sources, the brakes of the bus had reportedly failed, leading to the accident.

Expressing anguish, J&K LG Manoj Sinha paid condolences. He also tweeted regarding the same.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay his tributes to ITBP personnel.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS & ANI)

