6 dead, several ITBP personnel injured after bus falls into river

Six ITBP personnel were killed and over 30 other got injured after a bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into a roadside river bed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, said the officials.

They further informed that the bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two from the J&K Police was heading from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

The injured are being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

As per official, the troop was returning from Amarnath yatra duty, when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The bus was carrying the ITBP personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties ended. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. More details are awaited,” the officials added.

#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K 6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

According to sources, the brakes of the bus had reportedly failed, leading to the accident.

Expressing anguish, J&K LG Manoj Sinha paid condolences. He also tweeted regarding the same.

Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 16, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay his tributes to ITBP personnel.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम इलाके में आईटीबीपी के 39 जवानों से भरी बस के खाई में गिरने की ख़बर बेहद दुःखद है। मैं घायल जवानों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने और शहीद जवानों की आत्मा की शांति की कामना करता हूं एवं शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

(With inputs from IANS & ANI)