6 dead, 3 injured in tempo traveller and trailer collision in Udaipur

Six people lost their lives, and at least three others were injured in a collision between a speeding trailer and a tempo traveller in Gogunda town, Udaipur district, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, nine individuals were traveling in the ill-fated tempo traveller when it was struck by the trailer.

Advertisement

Four victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

Advertisement

Three injured passengers were admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. The driver of the trailer fled the scene following the accident.

Police sources suspect that brake failure may have caused the collision. An investigation is underway.