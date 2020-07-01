As many as six people have died and 17 are injured in a explosion at a thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Wednesday morning.

The massive explosion occurred at a boiler in stage-2 of the central government-owned NLC India Limited (formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited), about 180 km from Chennai.

The injured persons have been rushed to the NLC lignite hospital.

Firefighters are at the spot trying to douse the fire. Rescue teams from Cuddalore district administration have also reached the spot to assess the situation.

The cause of blast is yet to be ascertained.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

This is the second blast at the power plant in two months.

In May, as many as eight workers were injured following an explosion at a boiler in one of the power plants of the NLC India Ltd.

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.