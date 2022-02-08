5G network is in final stage of development: Vaishnaw

The 5G network is in the final stage of development and India has started to participate in the development of 6G standards, said Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Tuesday.

“The country has also developed its own indigenously developed 4G core & radio network,” the Minister said while inaugurating the Business Expo ‘India Telecom 2022’ organized by the Telecom Equipment and Service Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

Qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are attending the event. More than 40 Indian telecom companies are also showcasing their products and capabilities at the exhibition, the Minister said.

He said India has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub and electronics manufacturing in India is close to US dollars 75 billion. “It’s growing at more than 20% CAGR. Now, we have launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive programme in which right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors, design led manufacturing, creating a series of entrepreneurs in design and also finally to develop 85,000 semiconductor engineers,” the Minister said.

Government has also made an ambitious plan taking optical fibre to all 6 lacs villages, said Minister of state for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in his special address to the Business Expo. “We have reached 2.6 lacs villages and the Department of Telecom plans to achieve the target by 2025. This will also bridge the digital divide as well as fulfil the motto of ‘Minimum Government and Maximum Governance’,” the Minister said.