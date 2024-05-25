59.06 per cent turnout recorded in 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls

An estimated 59.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Saturday in the sixth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections in 58 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories.

The polling was reported to be by and large peaceful.

Of the 58 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase, 14 were from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Haryana, eight each from Bihar and West Bengal, seven from Delhi, six from Odisha, four from Jharkhand and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 889 candidates’ fate was sealed in the EVMs. Prominent among the candidates from the BJP are Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur, Odisha), former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi) and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi); while from Congress is Kumari Selja (Sirsa, Haryana), Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak, Haryana), JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi).

Another prominent candidate is senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) leader Somnath Bharti (New Delhi).

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout was recorded at 59.06 per cent. West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 78.19 per cent, followed by Jharkhand 62.74 per cent and Odisha 60.07 per cent.

Delhi registered 54.48 per cent turnout, Uttar Pradesh 54.03, Jammu and Kashmir 52.28 percent, as per the data.

Elections also took place for the 42 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha Assembly (third phase) simultaneously. The voter turnout was recorded at 60.07 per cent, as per the EC.

For the convenience of voters, the poll panel made arrangements of assured minimum facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers and wheelchairs.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May and fifth phase on 20th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 percent voter turnout, second 66.71 percent, third 65.68 per cent, fourth 69.16 per cent and fifth phase 62.2 per cent.

The seventh phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.