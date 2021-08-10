57 youth went to Pakistan on valid documents but returned as ‘trained terrorists’: DGP

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that 57 Kashmiri youth went to Pakistan on study or tourist visas but many of them have infiltrated through the Line of Control after receiving terror training.

He said that in 2017 and 2018, these youth went to Pakistan on valid documents and visas.

“They joined terror groups there. Among them, 17 infiltrated and were killed in various encounters. 13 are still active in Kashmir while 17 continue to remain on the other side of the LOC, he said.

The DGP said that Pakistan has established “Gazwat” force to disturb the communal harmony in J&K and added that with the joint efforts of JKP and other security forces the group has been completely destroyed.

The DGP visited Rajouri and reviewed the security scenario ahead of Independence Day.

The DGP, while addressing the joint review meeting at Rajouri, stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness in the border areas and hinterland to check any infiltration attempt. He appreciated J&K Police personnel and security forces for neutralizing two terrorists in Thanamandi and added that our efforts would continue to track down the anti-peace elements.

He directed the officers to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to use drones for terrorist activities.

The DGP stressed the fight against narco-terrorism as attempts are being made to involve our youth in the menace. He directed strengthening checkpoints on Mugal road as also on the national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs and peddlers.

The DGP said that launching pads across the border with the support of ISI and associated agencies are still active and around 250 to 300 terrorists are getting trained in the camps and attempts are being made to push them to this side.

He added that Police and security forces have strengthened the anti-infiltration grid both at the LoC and hinterland to foil all attempts. He said that in recent times “Four terrorists who were killed in Bandipora had crossed over to this side through Machil and Gurez sectors while in Rajouri two terrorists were killed recently and there is information regarding the presence of two more terrorists. The efforts are on to track them down”.

J&K Police and other security forces have strengthened the counter security grid to meet the challenge of Pakistan using drones for terrorist activities. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police and NIA during the last two days have raided 56 locations in the valley for their support of terror activities in J&K adding that terror funding and its support system is being thoroughly investigated.

He said that Pakistan is continuously making attempts to lure misguided youth towards militancy and reactivate some ex-militants to revive its terror structure at various places in J&K and added that these evil attempts will be foiled.