A total of 3,09,41,264 tests for detection of COVID-19 have so far been conducted in India with record 8,99,864 tests done in a single day, even though the positivity rate remained low at 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average of 8.84 per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries crossed the 19 lakh-mark with 57,937 patients having recuperated in 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day so far, it said. “A total of 8,99,864 samples have been tested on Monday, the highest in a day, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 3,09,41,264,” the ministry said.

“Even with such high level of testing, the positivity has remained low i.e. 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average of 8.84 per cent,” it said.

India also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,937 in 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

It is higher than the 55,079 confirmed cases of coronavirus added during the same period, the ministry highlighted. With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have surged to 19,77,779.

“With this, the gap between recovered patients and active cases has crossed 13 lakh as on date (13,04,613),” the ministry said.

Continuous increase in average daily recoveries has led to India’s COVID-19 recovery rate rising to 73.18 per cent and a low case fatality rate(CFR) of 1.92 per cent, it said.

As a result of collaborative and focussed efforts by the Centre, state and UT governments built on effective implementation of the ‘test, track and treat’ strategy of the Union government, 30 states and UTs, including Chhattisgarh, Assam, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, are reporting lower CFR than the national average. it stated.

“Aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment has ensured low Fatality Rate,” the ministry underlined.

The actual caseload of the country–6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection– is only 24.91 per cent of the total cases, it said. The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Delhi scenario: Delhi today recorded 1,374 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the city’s Covid caseload to 1,54,741, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. Twelve fresh fatalities due to coronavirus infection were recorded in the national capital, with the Covid death toll climbing to 4,226, the bulletin said. The cumulative number of recovered Covid patients in the city rose to 1,39,447 today, with 1146 patients getting recovered over the last 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi was 11,068.

