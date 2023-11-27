5,470 health camps conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats under VBSY: Health Ministry

A total of 5,470 health camps have been conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats reporting a total footfall of more than 7,82,000 people under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), the Health ministry said on Monday.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Jharkhand’s Khunti to saturate the benefits of Central government schemes across the nation.

As a part of on-spot services under it, health camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) van in the Gram Panchayats.

In the health camps held till November 26, more than 9,35,970 Ayushman cards were created and over 1,07,000 physical cards were distributed.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) is a flagship scheme of the BJP-led government at the Centre, which is being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 crore beneficiary families.

The ministry informed that over 1,95,000 people screened for TB and more than 19,500 people referred to higher public health facilities.

More than 54,750 people were screened for SCD (Sickle Cell Disease) and 2,930 referred to higher public health facilities, it said. Around 5,51,000 people were screened for hypertension and diabetes, the ministry added.