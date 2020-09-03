India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to over 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new cases of the infection reported in the previous 24 hours, while the number of recoveries has crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, Union health ministry data showed.

With 1,045 new fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll rose to 66,333. India has so far reported 37,69,523 cases of the novel coroanvirus, according to the data.

At present there are 8,01,282, active cases in the country, which comprises 21.26 per cent of the total caseload, the Ministry data stated.

The total number of Covid19 recoveries in the country has surged to 29,01,908, while the fatality rate has further declined to 1.76 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,43,37,201 samples have been tested up to September 1, of which 10,12,367 were tested on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

“Fifty-four percent of Covid19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group,” the ministry tweeted.

According to the ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age, 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group.